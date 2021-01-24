Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

