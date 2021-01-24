Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) Head to Head Review

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) and Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xerox and Point to Point Methodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox 13.35% 11.87% 4.33% Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Xerox and Point to Point Methodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox $9.07 billion 0.46 $1.35 billion $3.55 5.94 Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Point to Point Methodics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xerox and Point to Point Methodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox 3 2 1 0 1.67 Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xerox currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Xerox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xerox is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Risk & Volatility

Xerox has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -32.12, meaning that its share price is 3,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Xerox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Xerox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xerox beats Point to Point Methodics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and production solutions; and IT services, such as PC and network infrastructure, communications technology, and network administration, as well as cloud and on-server support services. In addition, it provides FreeFlow a portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration to the processing of print job comprises file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing; XMPie, a personalization and communication software that support the needs of omni-channel communications customers; and DocuShare, a content management platform to capture, store, and share paper and digital content. Further, the company operates a network of centers that digitize and automate paper and digital workflows; and sells paper products, wide-format systems, and software and IT services. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through its direct sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Holdings Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

