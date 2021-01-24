XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,027.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

