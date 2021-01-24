Ycash (YEC) Hits One Day Volume of $115,092.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $115,092.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00279287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00084443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00034084 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,739,244 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

