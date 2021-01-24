YEE (YEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $147,184.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, YEE has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $147,184.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.28 or 0.00766183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.62 or 0.04400861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017802 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

