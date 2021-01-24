YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 37% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $22,384.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.61 or 0.04244314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00434662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.01364605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00550594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00430298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00280986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023757 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.