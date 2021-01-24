YOU COIN (YOU) Price Up 4.3% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $335,315.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

