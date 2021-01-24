YOUengine (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

Buying and Selling YOUengine

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

