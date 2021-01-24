YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.