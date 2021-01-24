yTSLA Finance Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $76,892.98 and approximately $19,156.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,400 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

