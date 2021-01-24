Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of YUM opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

