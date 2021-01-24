YUSRA (YUSRA) Market Capitalization Hits $147.39 Million

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. YUSRA has a market cap of $147.39 million and $141,167.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One YUSRA token can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00011804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,881,383 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

YUSRA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

