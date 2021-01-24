Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $686.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

