Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 251,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,899. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Insiders sold 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

