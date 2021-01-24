Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Enova International reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. 428,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,315. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

