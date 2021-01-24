Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will post $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the highest is $182.52 million. GasLog reported sales of $182.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $652.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

GasLog stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

