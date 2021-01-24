Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.43 Million

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $187.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $164.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $723.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.50 million to $755.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.57 million, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $788.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

