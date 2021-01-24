Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $97.48. 437,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,656. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.