Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

