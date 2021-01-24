Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 498,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.