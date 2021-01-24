Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $119,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

