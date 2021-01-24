Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.33. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 905,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $474,234.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,206 shares of company stock worth $5,012,165. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

