Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $80.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.16 million to $80.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $154.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $609.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

