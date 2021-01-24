Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 1,326,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

