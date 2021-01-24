Zacks: Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. Celsius reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

CELH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. 1,039,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,670. Celsius has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.13 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

