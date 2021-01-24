Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

