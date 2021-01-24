Zacks: Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

GTN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Gray Television by 130.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

