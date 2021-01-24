Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.00. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. 408,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

