Zacks: Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.10. Regional Management reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,850.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 321.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 272,177 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $30.93 on Friday. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

