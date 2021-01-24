Zacks: Analysts Expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Container Store Group.

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:TCS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 470,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 in the last three months. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

