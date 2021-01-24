Zacks: Analysts Expect Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viela Bio.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 765.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

