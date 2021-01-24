Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $38.74 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

