Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.