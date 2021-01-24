Zacks: Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.33. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WPM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.