Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. 2,251,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.