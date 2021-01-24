Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Blucora posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.09 on Friday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $821.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

