Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.29). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

In other Delek US news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

