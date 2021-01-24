Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.37 EPS

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dover.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dover by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $125.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

