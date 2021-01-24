Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $82.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $78.34 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $96.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $328.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GLOP shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

