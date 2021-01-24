Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 433,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,059. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.