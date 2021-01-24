Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $375.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.94 million to $394.32 million. GoPro reported sales of $528.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $906.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $928.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.27 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.