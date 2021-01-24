Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $115.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.71 million to $127.33 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $273.22 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $415.64 million, with estimates ranging from $393.26 million to $438.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.38 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

