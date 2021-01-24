Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.50). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 820,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.