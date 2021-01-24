Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ITT reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ITT stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.