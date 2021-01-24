Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.49. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 848,441 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

