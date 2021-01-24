Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.99. 399,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,448. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.