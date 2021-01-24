Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report sales of $36.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.57 million and the highest is $37.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $30.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $150.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.06 million to $151.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.74 million, with estimates ranging from $156.50 million to $164.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 394,011 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 293,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

