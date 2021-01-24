Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $120.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.36 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $795.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.