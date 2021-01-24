Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce sales of $35.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $35.20 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $178.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $178.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $163.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

