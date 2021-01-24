Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Shares of PXD opened at $131.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

