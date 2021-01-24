Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 87,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,826. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

